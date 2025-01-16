D Gukesh recently became the youngest world champion in after he defeated China's Ding Liren. Gukesh was present during the pre-wedding celebrations of Vidit Gujrathi who also a chess grandmaster. During Vidit Gujarathi's pre-wedding celebrations, Gukesh was teased by Viswanathan Anand's wife Aruna Anand in a very fun way. The man who is taking the video tells Gukesh, "Everything is ready, only a girl is needed." To which Arun Anand replies, "Marriage is okay, we can photoshop later also." It was a light-hearted banter and Gukesh was also seen smiling to Aruna's comments. D Gukesh Promises Best Moves in Future as Well After Being Conferred Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024.

Aruna Anand Teasing Gukesh

Aruna Anand (Vishy Anand's wife) roasting Magnus Carlsen and Gukesh 😭 pic.twitter.com/pPn5nNsFlT— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 14, 2025

