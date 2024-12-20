Kylian Mbappe delivered one of his top performances when he helped the France National Football Team lift the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Mbappe was just 18 years old at that moment. Kylian Mbappe was born on December 20, 1998 and is celebrating his 26th birthday. Mbappe left PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) to join Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season. Initially, he was spotted struggling at Los Blancos, but he is now performing well. Fans took to social media and shared their wishes for the Real Madrid star. Monaco Defender Wilfried Singo Apologizes for Dangerous Move That Injured PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's Face.

'Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe'

Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe. It is finally time.pic.twitter.com/XK0xM0Ix0h — TwinVamos (@TwinVamos) December 20, 2024

'Happy birthday Monsieur'

Happy birthday 🎉 Monsieur Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/SSgsEs9ysR — BIG JOE OF LAGOS👍 🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@JosephOnuorah) December 20, 2024

'Kylian Mbappe turns 26 today'

Kylian Mbappé turns 26 today. Happy bday! ⚪️🎂 pic.twitter.com/IUgRvYJ1ht — Sam (@Usama_mevati) December 20, 2024

'X' User Wishes Kylian Mbappe

Fan Wishes Kylian Mbappe over 'X'

Happy Birthday Kylian Mbappe!!! 🎂🎂🎂 — Aspxct (@ShivamAspxct) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)