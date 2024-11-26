Inter Miami have appointed Javier Mascherano as their new head coach. The former Argentina national football team star reunites with his ex-teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and also Jordi Alba at the MLS (Major League Soccer) club. Javier Mascherano thus succeeds Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who had earlier left the club due to personal reasons. The Argentine will be in charge till the 2027 MLS season. Inter Miami earlier had broken the MLS points record in a regular season, scoring 74 points in 34 matches. The Herons however lost the MLS Cup Playoffs to Atlanta United. Lionel Messi Reacts After Inter Miami’s Exit From MLS Cup 2024, Says ‘Get Ready to Come Back Stronger Next Year’ (See Post).

Inter Miami Appoint Javier Mascherano As New Head Coach

Bienvenido, Jefe 🇦🇷✍️ Argentina and FC Barcelona legend Javier @Mascherano has been named as our new head coach! Welcome to the Miami dream 🩷🖤. More details: https://t.co/iICOZxaFw7 pic.twitter.com/Boc6Ix32yC — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 26, 2024

