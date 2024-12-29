Premier League 2024-25 table topper Liverpool are all set to clash with West Ham away from home in a crucial encounter. Ahead of the match, they have named their playing XI which includes Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo. Alexis Mac Allister also completed 50 appearances with this start. West Ham has also named their playing XI with Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammad Kudus starting. Check the playing XI of both teams here. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Says Bukayo Saka Will Miss Several Months After Hamstring Injury.

Liverpool Starting Lineup

Our line-up to take on West Ham 🟢 #WHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2024

West Ham Starting Lineup

Our line-up for the Reds 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/UaHhJSVmdz — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 29, 2024

