Former World Chess Champion and an all-time great Garry Kasparov reacted to current World no.1 Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana's semi-nude photo shoot for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Match, which took place in Singapore with a cheeky comment about having already retired from the game. Kasparov retired from active chess in 2005, and since moved into politics. Carlsen won the match beating Caruana 1.5 - 0.5, and continued his winning run in 2024. Magnus Carlsen Left Baffled After Promising Chess Player Bristy Mukherjee Touches His Feet While Receiving Trophy At Tata Steel Chess India Festival 2024 (Watch Video).

Garry Kasparov's Cheeky Remark On Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana Photo Shoot

I definitely retired in good time. 😂 https://t.co/DZgxpsyD5X — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 21, 2024

