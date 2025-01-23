An unstoppable force on the hard court, Aryna Sabalenka easily defeated Paula Badosa in the Australian Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal. It is now third consecutive Women’s Singles Final at the Australian Open for Aryna Sabalenka. In the on-court interview, Sabalenka mentioned that she want to stay friends with Badosa after breaking her heart with a win and even later posted on Instagram. Badosa reacted with one condition to stay friends to which Sabalenka happily agreed. Check the posts below. Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the Australian Open 2025 final on Saturday. Paula Badosa’s Reaction Goes Viral as Aryna Sabalenka Attempts to Check On Her After Spanish Star Falls Awkwardly on Court During Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Semifinal Match (Watch Video) .

Aryna Sabalenka's On-court Interview After Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles Semifinal Win

Aryna Sabalenka on what she’ll do ahead of the Australian Open Final “Shopping with Paula? 😂maybe.. I hope she’s gonna be here & we can go shop. I’m gonna put a limit for her because she can go crazy” 💀 pic.twitter.com/Wp1uaorEJQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2025

Aryna Sablenka's Post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

Paula Badosa's Replay

Paula Badosa to Aryna Sabalenka on IG after losing to her in the Australian Open SF: “I’m just gonna forgive you after my BIG gift” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oPH6Ybcl7A — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2025

