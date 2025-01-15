Day 4 of the Australian Open 2025 promises to deliver more breathtaking action, on Wednesday, January 15. The Australian Open 2025 has proven to be sensational so far and fans can expect the tournament to have more unexpected outcomes as the rounds progress. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will headline the action on January 14 as they take on their opposition in the second round. Paris Olympics 2024 gold medallist Qinwen Zheng will also be in action and so will Coco Gauff as they look to continue their good form. India's Yuki Bhambri will also be in action when he teams up with Albano Olivetti to take on the Australian pair of Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the first round of men's doubles. Australian Open 2025 Day 3 Highlights, Daily Round-Up and Match Results: India’s Rohan Bopanna Suffers Shocking Defeat, 18-Year-Old Joao Fonesca Secures Huge Win Over Andrey Rublev, and Other Top Results.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule for January 15

