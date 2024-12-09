Amazon shareholders reportedly requested the company add Bitcoin to its balance sheet. They said that the shareholders suggested exploring the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation, and it would likely be added to the treasury. This was proposed as other tech giants , including Microsoft and Tesla, started considering Bitcoin as a digital asset. The e-commerce giant Amazon has adopted various tech trends and explored them to incorporate into its services, so adding crypto will be a strategic move. Apple May Launch Next iPad Pro With M5 Chipset in 2025; Know What To Expect.

BREAKING: Amazon shareholders request the company explores adds #Bitcoin to its treasury. First Microsoft, now Amazon. Apple is next...then every single boardroom. pic.twitter.com/ynTsJWNcwF — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) December 8, 2024

