Tis the season of holiday on the Red Planet! The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express orbiter’s high-resolution imaging showcases a snowy landscape on the south pole of Mars. The mesmerizing pictures taken by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on Mars Express, show the picturesque landscape in the Australe Scopuli region of the planet’s southern hemisphere. “We're dreaming of a white Christmas... - on Mars? Step into the end of the year with this picturesque ‘winter wonderland’ scene at the south pole of Mars, captured by our Mars Express. Is it snowing where you are?” ESA captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter) as they shared the images. 2025 Is the Year of Mars: What Does It Mean for You? Here’s How the Red Planet Can Help Manifest in New Year.

Holiday Season in Mars!

❄☃ "We're dreaming of a white Christmas..." - on Mars? Step into the end of the year with this picturesque ‘winter wonderland’ scene at the south pole of Mars, captured by our Mars Express. Is it snowing where you are? 🔗https://t.co/mu4HuqfnVx pic.twitter.com/snnPc5WvFG — European Space Agency (@esa) December 21, 2024

