Xiaomi India shared a post on November 22, 2024, introducing AiMi. It is Xiaomi India's first-ever AI Influencer. The post revealed AiMi as a new face in the world of technology to transform the way we think about technology and innovation. The company further said, “With cutting-edge intelligence and endless possibilities, stay tuned to uncover everything #AiMi has in store and the future she’s set to unveil.” Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ Campaign Puzzles Viewers; Elon Musk Asks ‘Do You Sell Cars?’ As Nothing Takes a Jab With Logo Update (Watch Video).

Xiaomi India Unveils AI Influencer AiMi

Say hello to #AiMi. Xiaomi India’s first-ever #AI Influencer, ready to reshape the way we think about technology and innovation. With cutting-edge intelligence and endless possibilities, stay tuned to uncover everything #AiMi has in store and the future she’s set to unveil. pic.twitter.com/mqhNiKQ0kG — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)