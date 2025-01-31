Kashyap "Kash" Patel, nominated by US President Donald Trump to lead the FBI, touched the feet of his parents and greeted them with "Jai Shri Krishna" ahead of his confirmation hearing in the US Senate on Thursday, January 30. The moment, captured in a viral video, showed Patel bowing to seek his parents' blessings before embracing them and moving towards his seat. In another viral video, he was seen introducing his family to the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating, "I would like to welcome my father, Pramod, and my mother, Anjana, who are sitting here today. They travelled here from India. My sister, Nisha, is also here. She also travelled across the oceans just to be with me. It means the world that you guys are here. Jai Shri Krishna." In a heartfelt speech, Patel expressed gratitude for his parents' support and highlighted the significance of their presence at the hearing. If confirmed, Patel would become the first Hindu and Indian-American to serve as FBI Director. Who Is Kash Patel, Indian American Nominated As FBI Director by US President-Elect Donald Trump?

