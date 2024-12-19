A tragic stampede at a school fair in Nigeria's Ibadan has led to the deaths of 35 children and left six others seriously injured, according to police reports on Thursday, December 19. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Basorun Islamic High School in Nigeria's third-largest city, Ibadan, which is part of Oyo State. Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso confirmed that eight individuals had been arrested in connection with the stampede, including the main sponsor of the event. The fair was organised by the Wings Foundation and Agidigbo FM radio. Nigeria Stampede: Several Children Killed During Stampede at Holiday Fair Event in Basorun, Oyo State Governor Says (Watch Video).

35 Children Killed, 6 Injured in Nigeria Fair Stampede

BREAKING - 35 children killed, 6 injured in Nigeria fair stampede: police https://t.co/InuYRXlFLt pic.twitter.com/lfB76WKkwd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 19, 2024

