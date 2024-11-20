Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, on November 20, where he was warmly received by the President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. In a gesture of goodwill, the two leaders shared a hug as part of the ceremonial welcome. PM Modi was then accorded a Guard of Honour in the capital city. During his visit, Modi is scheduled to address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament and participate in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit alongside leaders from Caribbean nations. This historic visit marks the first time in 56 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Guyana. PM Narendra Modi To Become First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Guyana in 56 Years.

PM Narendra Modi Hugs Guyana’s President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

PM Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Georgetown

