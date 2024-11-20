(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
PM Narendra Modi Shares Warm Hug With Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Receives Ceremonial Welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown (Watch Videos)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, on November 20, where he was warmly received by the President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2024 08:41 AM IST