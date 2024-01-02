Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's opposition party, was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday, January 2, while visiting the port city of Busan in the south. While visiting the planned airport site in Busan, an unidentified man brandishing a weapon injured Lee on the left side of his neck, according to a Reuters report. The attacker was detained and arrested on the spot. Images that accompanied the announcement showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed as others used a cloth to push on the side of his neck. Lee received medical assistance immediately after the incident and was taken to a hospital. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: TDP Leader P Sheshagiri Rao Stabbed by Man Posing As Alms-Seeker in Kakinada District (Watch Video).

South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-Myung Stabbed

BREAKING: South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed at press conference, current condition unknown pic.twitter.com/YjX6nKPeC1 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 2, 2024

BREAKING: South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in the neck during an event in Busan. The incident came while Lee was touring the construction site for a new airport on Gadeok Island. Immediately after being stabbed, pressure was applied to Lee’s neck area to… pic.twitter.com/DymjnL9jzZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

