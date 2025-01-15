The US House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, banning federal funding for K-12 schools that allow transgender athletes to join women’s sports teams. The bill, introduced by Republican Representative Greg Steube, passed 218-206 along party lines. House Speaker Mike Johnson called it “a great day for America,” asserting it ensures fairness in women’s sports. Steube stated the legislation reflects public opinion, saying, “Men don’t belong in women’s sports.” Republicans argue the bill protects women’s rights and maintains equal competition. However, it faces tough opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where it needs seven Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster. Transgender Troops May Be Removed From US Military, Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order Against Participation of Trans People in Armed Forces: Reports.

US House Passes Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Female School Sports Team

