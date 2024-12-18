A tragic incident occurred in Virginia on December 9, when 58-year-old Lester C. Harvey was killed by a falling bear during a hunting trip in Lunenburg County. Harvey, a resident of Phenix, Virginia, was part of a hunting group tracking the bear. When the animal climbed a tree, one of the hunters shot it, causing the bear to plummet onto Harvey, who was standing about 10 feet from the tree. Despite immediate first aid provided by his hunting companions, Harvey was rushed to two hospitals. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday. Harvey, a married father of five and grandfather of eight, was known as an avid outdoorsman and a self-employed contractor. Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is investigating the accident. Harvey's death has left the local community in mourning, and his obituary has praised his love for the outdoors and his dedication to his family. Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested.

58-Year-Old Hunter Dies After Bear He Shot Falls on Him During Hunting Trip

NEW: A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him - CBS pic.twitter.com/Jkd4dNPf3i — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)