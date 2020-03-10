Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of AFG vs IRE on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Still From Afghanistan vs Ireland Match (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ACBOfficials)

Afghanistan will eye a clean sweep when they host Ireland in the 3rd and final T20I match of the three-match series on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday). Afghanistan have already sealed the T20I series and currently lead 2-0 prior to the 3rd T20I match at the Greater Noida complex in Uttar Pradesh. Afghanistan are also unbeaten in their last 12 T20I matches against Ireland and lead the European nation 13-4 in T20I head-to-head records. They beat Ireland by 11 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected 1st T20I match and followed it another 21 run-victory in the 2nd T20I match to seal the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for the AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I match, should scroll down for all information. Afghanistan Vs Ireland, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Afghanistan’s primary spinning pair – has troubled the Ireland batsman throughout the series and have taken four wickets each in the T20I series, with a three-wicket haul each in the previous two matches. Ireland, on the other, have struggled with their death bowling. Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction.

After containing the home team in the power-play they conceded 99 runs in the final seven overs of the 2nd T20I match that helped Afghanistan post 184/4 on the scoreboard after being at 76/2 at the end of 12 overs. Captain Asghar Afghan hit a 28-ball 49 and Mohammad Nabi 27 off 17 deliveries.

When to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd and final T20I match of the series will be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I match will take place on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Although there are no official broadcaster for the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series in India, fans can follow the game on DSport, which is a sports channel owned by Discovery India and will be live telecasting the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I 2020 Match online

Live-action of the Afghanistan vs Ireland 3rd T20I match will also be available on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the AFG vs IRE 3rd T20I encounter online on its mobile app as well as on the website. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary for the AFG vs IRE 3rd and final T20I match of the series.

Ireland are winless in their last 12 T20I matches against Afghanistan with their last victory against this Asian side coming in 2013 and since then Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other 13 times with the former winning 12 and another getting abandoned due to rain. Afghanistan are also on four-match winning run in T20I cricket.