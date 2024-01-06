Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy

In the Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a youngster from India had his debut. He has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket just at the age of twelve.

Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 06, 2024 12:19 AM IST
A+
A-
Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo Credits: @Vipintiwari952_/ Twitter)
New Ram Bhajan 2024 Video Tweeted by PM Modi: 'Ram Aayenge' Devotional Song by Swasti Mehul Is Must Hear Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration
  • Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on Their Birth Anniversary, Shares Mann Ki Baat Clip (Watch Video)
  • Videos
    From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone From Fighter To Singham Again, Take A Look At Upcoming Movies Of Deepika Padukone
    • Close
    Search

    Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy

    In the Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a youngster from India had his debut. He has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket just at the age of twelve.

    Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 06, 2024 12:19 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy
    Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Photo Credits: @Vipintiwari952_/ Twitter)

    The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced with aim of providing platform to the domestic cricketers of India to showcase their talent in the red-ball cricket and make their way into the Team India Test squad. The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced from January 5, 2024 and in one of the opening matches Bihar took on Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna, Bihar. In the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a youngster from India had his debut. He has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket just at the age of twelve. Fan Highlights Poor Condition of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Venue Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna for Bihar vs Mumbai Match, Video Goes Viral.

    Vaibhav is a regular for India B U19 and has half-centuries against Bangladesh U19 and England U19 in 2023. Suryavanshi also showcased his skills in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 393 runs in five matches, ranking as the eighth-highest run scorer. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the Bihar U19 side's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand, scoring 151 and 76 runs. Looking at his progress in national colours and in the Coochbehar Trophy, where he scored 151 runs off 128 deliveries against Jharkhand, Bihar selectors gave him a chance in the ongoing Ranji season.

    Vaibhav's father also admitted that it is a matter of pride to see his child play against some of the notable names of Indian cricket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni.  Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, a cricket enthusiast, has played a big role in Vaibhav taking up cricket and making it to this level at such a young age. 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference After IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Goes Viral!

    Although controversies has surfaced along with him achieving the feat. Online platforms and his birth certificate indicate that his age is 12 years which makes him one of the youngest players to play first class cricket in India. But in an old interview, he stated that he will be turning 14 in September 2023. Claims of age fraud appeared on social media site X, formerly called Twitter, against Vaibhav with video footage of the interview from last year. Vaibhav, whose date of birth certificate went viral on social media, was born on March 27 2011. But in the video he admitted that he will turn 14 in next September. Any confirmation on this hasn't been provided by on anyone involved.

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Bihar Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Bihar vs Mumbai Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024 Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Ranji Trophy 2024 Twelve-Years Old Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Twelve-Years Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud Claims
    You might also like
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics)

    The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced with aim of providing platform to the domestic cricketers of India to showcase their talent in the red-ball cricket and make their way into the Team India Test squad. The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced from January 5, 2024 and in one of the opening matches Bihar took on Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna, Bihar. In the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a youngster from India had his debut. He has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket just at the age of twelve. Fan Highlights Poor Condition of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Venue Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna for Bihar vs Mumbai Match, Video Goes Viral.

    Vaibhav is a regular for India B U19 and has half-centuries against Bangladesh U19 and England U19 in 2023. Suryavanshi also showcased his skills in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 393 runs in five matches, ranking as the eighth-highest run scorer. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the Bihar U19 side's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand, scoring 151 and 76 runs. Looking at his progress in national colours and in the Coochbehar Trophy, where he scored 151 runs off 128 deliveries against Jharkhand, Bihar selectors gave him a chance in the ongoing Ranji season.

    Vaibhav's father also admitted that it is a matter of pride to see his child play against some of the notable names of Indian cricket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni.  Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, a cricket enthusiast, has played a big role in Vaibhav taking up cricket and making it to this level at such a young age. 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference After IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Goes Viral!

    Although controversies has surfaced along with him achieving the feat. Online platforms and his birth certificate indicate that his age is 12 years which makes him one of the youngest players to play first class cricket in India. But in an old interview, he stated that he will be turning 14 in September 2023. Claims of age fraud appeared on social media site X, formerly called Twitter, against Vaibhav with video footage of the interview from last year. Vaibhav, whose date of birth certificate went viral on social media, was born on March 27 2011. But in the video he admitted that he will turn 14 in next September. Any confirmation on this hasn't been provided by on anyone involved.

     

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Bihar Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Bihar vs Mumbai Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024 Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Ranji Trophy 2024 Twelve-Years Old Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Twelve-Years Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud Vaibhav Suryavanshi Age Fraud Claims
    You might also like
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics)
    News

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics)
    Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad
    News

    Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad
    Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna
    Cricket

    Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna
    Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets_blk News

    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics)
    Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad
    News

    Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad
    Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna
    Cricket

    Bizarre! Two Different Bihar Cricket Teams Arrive to Face Mumbai for Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Match at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna
    Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets 5-Year Jail Term
    News

    Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets 5-Year Jail Term
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe
    200K+ searches
    Christian Oliver
    100K+ searches
    < 5-Year Jail Term">
    News

    Mumbai: Badminton Coach Who Pinched Class 5 Student on Waist, Touched Her Inappropriately in Mulund Gets 5-Year Jail Term
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe
    200K+ searches
    Christian Oliver
    100K+ searches
    David Warner
    50K+ searches
    Neri Oxman
    50K+ searches
    AR Rahman
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot