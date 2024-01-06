Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced with aim of providing platform to the domestic cricketers of India to showcase their talent in the red-ball cricket and make their way into the Team India Test squad. The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 has commenced from January 5, 2024 and in one of the opening matches Bihar took on Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna, Bihar. In the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a youngster from India had his debut. He has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket just at the age of twelve. Fan Highlights Poor Condition of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Venue Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium in Patna for Bihar vs Mumbai Match, Video Goes Viral.

Vaibhav is a regular for India B U19 and has half-centuries against Bangladesh U19 and England U19 in 2023. Suryavanshi also showcased his skills in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 393 runs in five matches, ranking as the eighth-highest run scorer. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the Bihar U19 side's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand, scoring 151 and 76 runs. Looking at his progress in national colours and in the Coochbehar Trophy, where he scored 151 runs off 128 deliveries against Jharkhand, Bihar selectors gave him a chance in the ongoing Ranji season.

Vaibhav's father also admitted that it is a matter of pride to see his child play against some of the notable names of Indian cricket in the form of Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube and Dhawal Kulkarni. Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi, a cricket enthusiast, has played a big role in Vaibhav taking up cricket and making it to this level at such a young age. 'Dimag Laga Rahe Ho Aap' Rohit Sharma's Witty Response to Journalist In Press Conference After IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023-24 Goes Viral!

Although controversies has surfaced along with him achieving the feat. Online platforms and his birth certificate indicate that his age is 12 years which makes him one of the youngest players to play first class cricket in India. But in an old interview, he stated that he will be turning 14 in September 2023. Claims of age fraud appeared on social media site X, formerly called Twitter, against Vaibhav with video footage of the interview from last year. Vaibhav, whose date of birth certificate went viral on social media, was born on March 27 2011. But in the video he admitted that he will turn 14 in next September. Any confirmation on this hasn't been provided by on anyone involved.

