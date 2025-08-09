AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: The Australia national cricket team will take on the South Africa national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. The Australia vs South Africa first T20I will be held at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. The much-awaited AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will start at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

For Australia, star players Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood have returned to the limited-over squads for the home series against the Proteas. Veteran pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins were not considered due to the workload management ahead of a busy home season and Ashes 2025. South Africa, on the other hand, will see Aiden Markram returning to the side for the T20I series against Australia. This is the first time both nations will face each other since South Africa's historic triumph in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's in June. When is AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read Australia vs South Africa Match Preview.

AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS), Ryan Rickelton (SA)

Batters: Aiden Markram (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA)

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA), Mitchell Owen (AUS)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA)

AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain: Travis Head (C), Kagiso Rabada (VC)

AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Josh Inglis (AUS), Ryan Rickelton (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Travis Head (AUS), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Dewald Brevis (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Corbin Bosch (SA), Mitchell Owen (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Kagiso Rabada (SA)

