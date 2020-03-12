Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for AUS vs NZ 1st ODI 2020

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI 2020 Dream11 (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Australia)

Australia will square off against New Zealand in the 1st ODI of the three-matches Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, 2020. The game will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13, 2020. New Zealand will enter this series after emerging victorious over India with 3-0 whitewash at home, while Australia got clean sweep by Proteas in the recently-concluded ODI series in South Africa. David Warner will indeed be looking forward to getting back in form after facing 3-0 defeat against South Africa. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 team prediction of AUS vs NZ 1st ODI, we will also help you with tips to pick the best batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keepers along with playing XI. Australia Vs New Zealand, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The upcoming ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will see players put on the retro style jersey which will be a replica of Cricket World Cup 1999. The surface at Sydney is expected to be flat where we can expect a 300 plus run scored by the team batting first. New Zealand seems to be a strong side with the return of trio pace attack of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. However, inform Kyle Jamieson is likely to take place of Ferguson or Henry. Australian skipper David Warner will count on Mitchell Marsh or Ashton Turner or D'Arcy Short to score runs in bulk.

Australia vs New Zealand – Dream11 Team Prediction – Wicket-Keepers: The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Tom Latham of New Zealand cricket team.

Australia vs New Zealand– Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: The four batsman for your Dream11 team should be David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ).

Australia vs New Zealand– Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: It would be ideal to go for two all-rounders. They should be James Neesham (NZ) and D'Arcy Short (AUS).

Australia vs New Zealand– Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: The remaining four slots should be filled by bowlers. Trent Boult (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Pat Cummins (AUS) and Adam Zampa (AUS) can be included in your Dream11 team.

Australia vs New Zealand– Dream11 Team Prediction: David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), James Neesham (NZ), D'Arcy Short (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Pat Cummins (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS)

Kane Williamson who is the skipper of the New Zealand team should lead your Dream11 team. While David Warner can be elected as vice-captain of your fantasy league side.