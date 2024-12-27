Mumbai, December 27: India mounted a comeback on Day 1 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test, ending the day with Australia at 311/6. After fifties from Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, and Usman Khawaja the visitors clawed their way back into the game. Whereas Jasprit Bumrah was the top bowler from India. BGT 2024–25: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Most Expensive Spell of Test Career, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Against Australia.

1. Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas (Photo credit: X @cricketcomau)

The 19-year-old impressed on his Test debut by scoring 60 off 65 balls with six fours and two sixes.

2. Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Khawaja made a gritty 57 off 121 balls, with six boundaries.

3. Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne (Photo Credit: X/@FoxCricket)

Labuschagne, who was struggling with form before this series, made another important score of 72 off 145 deliveries in this Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

4. Steve Smith

Steve Smith (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The former Aussie captain is still unbeaten on 68 off 111 deliveries, with five boundaries and a maximum. Steve Smith Dismissed in Bizarre Fashion After Ball Hits Leg and Goes On To Dislodge Bail During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

5. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, finishing the Day with figures of 3/75. He dismissed the dangerous Travis Head for a duck.