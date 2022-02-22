Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary and Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehashish hit back at Wriddhiman Saha, stating that the latter should not have revealed the BCCI President's personal message to him. Saha's recent axing from the Indian Test squad has created quite a controversy with the wicketkeeper revealing that he was told beforehand he isn't part of the national team's plans. What was even more surprising was when he had revealed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's text message, which reportedly guaranteed him a spot in the Indian team as long as the former skipper was in charge of affairs. Cricket Fraternity Reacts After Wriddhiman Saha Shared ‘Disrespectful’ Messages from a Journalist, Come Out in Support of Wicketkeeper

Saha had said, "After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast."

Now Snehashish has criticised Saha, saying that the conversation should not have been made public. "This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Conversation with Wriddhiman Saha Came From Respect for Him, Says Rahul Dravid

Apart from this, the wicketkeeper-batsman also revealed that he was disrespected by a journalist, sharing a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation. Many former cricketers have come out in his support, some even calling for the BCCI to take some action against this. The Indian cricket board reportedly is investigating this matter.

