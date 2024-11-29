Delhi scripted a piece of history in T20 cricket, becoming the first team to have all 11 players bowl during a match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 on November 29. This happened in the first innings of Delhi's Group C match against Manipur which was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Captained by Ayush Badoni, the Delhi cricket team came up with this unique strategy to restrict Manipur to as low a score as possible after they had won the toss and chose to bat first. Digvesh was the best bowler for Delhi as he took two wickets in three overs while giving away just eight runs. Harsh Tyagi also took two wickets in three overs. Skipper Ayush Badoni, Aayush Singh and Priyansh Arya took one wicket each. Punjab Beat Mizoram in Super Over in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024; Harpreet Brar, Ramandeep Singh Help Defending Champions Clinch Thrilling Victory.

Delhi's Bowling Scorecard Against Manipur

🚨 For the first time in T20 cricket history, 11 bowlers were used in a single match! Delhi certainly weren’t short on bowling options in their game against Manipur! 😅#JioCinemaSports #SMAT Image courtesy: @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/l5nA84Jkwu — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 29, 2024

This is the first time that such a thing has happened in the shortest format of the game at any level. Previously, nine bowlers have been used in men's T20s and there have been such occasions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy itself. Ayush Badoni's ploy to use all 11 bowlers seemed to pay off as Delhi were able to restrict Manipur to 120/8. In response, Delhi chased down the target in 18.3 overs with Yash Dhull scoring an unbeaten 59 runs off 51 deliveries. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024–25: Gujarat’s Wicketkeeper-Batter Urvil Patel Slams Century in 28 Balls, Fastest T20 Hundred by an Indian.

With this victory, Delhi registered their fourth consecutive win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. With 16 points from four matches, they sit top of the Group C points table with Haryana in second spot. Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh sit third and fourth respectively.

