Delhi Cricket Team vs Railways Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online: Following a forgetful defeat against Saurashtra Cricket Team in their last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 game, Delhi Cricket Team are all geared up to face Railways next, this time with their star batter Virat Kohli playing for them. Former Indian National Cricket Team captain Kohli, a legend of the game is dealing with one of the lowest form of his jeweled career and is all set to return to his roots for a revamp, making his return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 long years, and will be playing under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni. To watch this historic moment, scroll below for Delhi vs Railways free live streaming online and TV telecast details. When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played in Ranji Trophy? Check Details As India Ace Batter Is Set To Feature In Delhi vs Railways 2024-25 Match

Delhi dealt with a big 10-wicket loss in their last game, despite having big names like Rishabh Pant and Yash Dhull in their arsenal. The Railways Cricket Team on the other hand are coming here after a well-played draw against Assam. Railways displayed resilient batting, stringing 250 runs in the first innings and 124/5 in the second, following a 216-run score from Assam.

Despite this match having its own stakes for both sides, the star attraction of the game is Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket after over a decade. It would be interesting to see if the legend finds his form back and also learns to finally deal with leaving the deliveries outside off-stump. Virat Kohli Showcases His Football Skills Ahead Of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Star India Cricketer Seen Playing Soccer With Teammates At Arun Jaitley Stadium (Watch Video)

When is Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match? Know the Date, Time, and Venue

The Delhi Cricket Team vs Railways Cricket Team Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi from Thursday, January 30 onwards. The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match will start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match?

Sports 18 has the broadcast rights to the Ranji Trophy games. However, as the broadcaster and BCCI have already finalised to telecast the Karnataka vs Haryana game, it stands unclear if this game will be telecast live too. The match will however be streamed live. For Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match?

Free live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Fans watch the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on the platform free of cost.

