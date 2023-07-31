It is the final day of the Ashes season with both Australia and England in the hunt to win the Kennington Test. Rain marred the majority of day 4 with Australia on top and having all the momentum with it. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have both hit brilliant half-centuries and taken their team to a position of dominance. The visitors need to score another 249 runs in 98 overs of play to secure the series 3-1. The English bowlers have been pegged back and they need to come back with all their power to salvage a series draw. With rains predicted again, it will be interesting to see if we get full quota of days play. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne Hit Back at England Fan After He Called Australian Team ‘Boring’ Following Day 3 of ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes 2023 Test (Watch Video).

David Warner could be playing his last ever Ashes test and if that is the case, the Australian opener has made sure it is worth remembering. He has the opposition on the mat with him taking the attack to the England bowlers. Usman Khawaja has been flawless as well and the duo have hardly wasted any opportunity to let the bad balls go. With Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne still, in the shade, Australia is in the driver’s seat.

England need the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to have an effective day. Both the veterans have tried their best but the pitch has nothing to offer. Moeen Ali is likely to be used much more than the five overs he managed yesterday and the last-day pitch should have something for the slow bowlers. James Anderson Gets Emotional While Talking About Stuart Broad Announcing His Retirement, Video Goes Viral.

England and Australia will resume their action on Day 5 of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test on Monday, July 31. The fifth day's play would be starting at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at The Oval in London.

Stuart Broad Receives Guard of Honour From Australian Players As He Walks Out To Bat on Day 4 of Fifth Ashes 2023 Test Ahead of His Retirement (Watch Video).

England will ideally like a lead reading 400 on board, just for the mental aspect of the game. If Australia do not lose out on the overs, they should be able to win this game.

