The India women's national cricket team will host the Ireland women's national cricket team for a three-match ODI series in Rajkot. The Women in Blue will look to continue their home dominance against the spirited Ireland side in the three-match ODI series. The three-match ODI series between IND-W and IRE-W will begin on January 10. The Women in Blue enter the ODI series on the back of their stunning show against the West Indies women's national cricket team at home. The Women in Blue whitewashed the Women in Maroon 3-0 in a three-match ODI series. The upcoming ODI series between India women and Ireland women will help Women in Blue to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2025 at home. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

For the ODI series, Indian management has rested regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and ace speedster Renuka Thakur. Star opener Shafali Verma, who had been dropped since the Australia tour in December 2023, continues to be on the sidelines. Veteran Smriti Mandhana will lead the 15-member squad in Harmapreet Kaur's absence. For visitors, star batter Gaby Lewis will lead the side.

IND-W vs IRE-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India and Ireland women have played 12 ODIs so far. Women in Blue have secured 12 victories, whereas Ireland has zero wins to their name.

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Match Key Players

Smriti Mandhana Harleen Deol Titas Sadhu Gaby Lewis Rebecca Stokell

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Match Key Battles

India's Harleen Deol could be the biggest threat for the Irish women. Deol was in stunning form in the home ODI series against West Indies women. She amassed 160 runs in three matches, including a century. Veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the biggest threat for the Irish women. The spinner is a valuable player and can contribute with the bat and ball. In the ODI series against West Indies, Sharma scalped nine wickets.

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The first ODI of the three-match series between the India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team will be hosted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The first ODI will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 10. IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs Ireland Women Match in Rajkot.

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting partner for the three-match ODI series is Viacom 18. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 live telecast viewing option on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the much-awaited first ODI between these two nations live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Richa Ghosh (wk), S Mandhana (C), JI Rodrigues, H Deol, Pratika Rawal, DB Sharma, TP Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor

Ireland Women's National Cricket Team: Joanna Loughran (wk), GH Lewis (C), L Paul, R Stokell, U Raymond-Hoey, L Delany, O Prendergast, AN Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Freya Sargent, Ava Canning

