The India national cricket team displayed a stunning performance in all three departments and secured a 135-run win over the host South Africa national cricket team in the fourth T20I match in Johannesburg. With this victory, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 champions won the four-match T20I series 3-1. For visitors, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma slammed centuries that powered visitors to 283-1. While defending, Arshdeep Singh broke the back of South Africa's batting attack with his three-wicket haul. Sanju Samson's Six Hits Fan in the Stands at The Wanderers Stadium During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024 in Johannesburg (Watch Video).

While chasing 284, South Africa never looked in control. The host lost wickets at regular intervals. Tristan Stubbs scored 43 runs, while David Miller played a fighting knock of 36 runs. The hosts were completely outplayed in all three departments, eventually losing the T20I series at home. Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma Script History As Two Batters Score Centuries in Same Innings For First Time in a Men's T20I Between Full-Member Nations, Achieve Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma Smash Brilliant Centuries

Earlier in the match, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma slammed magnificent centuries that powered the visitors to 283-1 in 20 overs. Samson remained unbeaten on 109 off 56 balls, including 15 boundaries, whereas Varma slammed a 47-ball 120* with the help of 19 boundaries. The duo stitched a huge 210-run partnership. Sanju Samson Scores His Third Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

Arshdeep Singh's Three-Wicket Haul Derails South Africa

While defending 284, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh provided a perfect start. Arshdeep removed opener Reeza Hendricks (0), captain Aiden Markram (8), and Heinrich Klaasen (0) in his first two overs. Spinners Varun Chakarvarthy and Axar Patel also bagged two wickets each. South Africa were bundled out for 148 runs. Team India won the one-sided contest by 135 runs.

