India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir is flying back home following Jasprit Bumrah and Co's monumental win in the IND vs AUS 1st Test at Perth in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Gambhir will head home to India on Tuesday and rejoin the group before the start of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Adelaide, which will be a day/night contest commencing December 6. Mohammed Siraj Recreates Viral 'We Only Believe In Jassi Bhai' Moment While Hugging Jasprit Bumrah After India's Monumental Win In IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

As reported by The Indian Express, Gambhir is returning to India due to 'personal reasons', which the BCCI has accepted, and permitted the former player to travel back amidst BGT 2024-25. India will head to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day pink-ball tour match, which starts on Saturday (November 30).

"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request", said a BCCI source in the report. BGT 2024–25: Rohit Sharma Joins India National Cricket Team in Perth, Practices Against Pink Ball (Watch Video).

In Gambhir's absence, other support staff members Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, Morne Morkel, and T Dilip will take charge of the tour game and oversee Indian team members' training sessions.

India will be bolstered by the return of Rohit Sharma, who is expected to take part in the warm-up match and then lead the side at Adelaide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).