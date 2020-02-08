India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Potchefstroom Weather, Pitch Report & Rain Forecast: Here’s How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs BAN ICC Under-19 CWC 2020 Final at Senwes Park

Senwes Park In Potchefstroom (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CricketWorldCup)

Defending champions India will face Bangladesh in the final of 2019-20 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup hoping to become just second team after Pakistan to successfully defend their U19 World Cup title. Bangladesh are making their maiden appearance at the final of any ICC tournaments and Akbar Ali’s side could just become the first-ever cricket team for the country to lift a global ICC trophy – the World Cup. India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 CWC final will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far and will aim to outplay each other for the trophy. But before that, both teams might have to overcome the weather at Potchefstroom. Ahead of the IND vs BAN U19 final, take a look at the weather updates, pitch report and rain forecast of the venue. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahmudul Hasan Roy & Others to Watch Out in India vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup Final.

Bangladesh played their group encounters at the same venue while India played both the quarter-final and the semi-final at Senwes Park. Bangladesh’s first match against Zimbabwe U19 was reduced to 22 overs due to rain, while their match against Pakistan U19 had to be abandoned. The rest of the six matches at this, however, has seen results. India beat Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets in the semis, while Bangladesh U19 overcame New Zealand at the same stage in this ground. IND vs BAN, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Final Match Preview: India Eye 5th Title as Bangladesh Chase Maiden Trophy.

According to a report from Accuweather.com, the temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius with high precipitation levels. Thunderstorms are, however, expected during match time. The India vs Bangladesh U19 Cricket World Cup final is set to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time. The day forecast shows it will be cloudy with thunderstorms expected between 6 pm to 8 pm.

Potchefstroom Weather Update for IND vs BAN U19 World Cup Final (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: The pitch used for India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup semi-final will be used for the final Both India U19 and Bangladesh U19 played at this venue in the semis but Bangladesh played on a different pitch. In the pitch India-Pakistan played, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 and India chased it down without losing a wicket in 35.2 overs. Chasing sides have won 14 times at this venue from 26 ODI matches.

India will be playing their seventh final at the ICC U19 World Cup since winning the showpiece for the first time in 2000. Bangladesh their first. India beat Australia to lift the trophy last time around and lost to West Indies in the final two years before that. They are the first to appear in three successive U19 World Cup finals, they want to become the first to lift five cups too.