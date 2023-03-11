Australia are currently playing against India in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, the visitors put up a big total of 480 in the 1st innings. Usman Khawaja 180(422) scored the 14th century of his Test career. Meanwhile, Cameron Green 114(170) smashed his maiden Test hundred. The duo stitched a very important 208-run, where they dominated the Indian bowlers and gave very few chances. Nathan Lyon 34(96) and Todd Murphy 41(61) also added valuable contributions down the order. Camera Catches Ravindra Jadeja ‘Portraying Role of Umpire’ During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 2 (Watch Video).

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the best bowler for India in this Test. The off-spinner took six wickets in the 1st innings. By doing so, he has now become the highest wicket-taker for India against Australia in Test cricket. Meanwhile pacer Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a positive start. The hosts finished day 2 with a score of 36/0. They are still 444 runs behind the visitors. Overall, Australia are currently in a dominating position in this match. Fortunately for India, the pitch is still in very good condition for batting. However, the hosts still will have to play very well to get close to Australia's daunting 1st innings total.

When Is IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India and Australia are currently facing each other in the 4th Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Day 3 of this match will take place on Saturday, March 11. The day's play will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 3?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. You can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 4th Test on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Ravi Ashwin Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker Against Australia, Achieves Historic Feat With Six-Wicket Haul on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 3?

The broadcasting rights of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app to enjoy the live streaming of this game. They however will need a subscription to access it.

