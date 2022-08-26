The Asia Cup is a multi-national tournament which alternates between ODI and T20I and is organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The 2022 Asia Cup will be the 15th edition of the event. It will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in Twenty20 International format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. For the second time in history, the tournament will be played in 20 overs format after the 2016 Asia Cup. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in Asia Cup: Check IND vs PAK Match List and Results in the Continental Tournament Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Among the six participants, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka directly qualified as ICC full member nations. The winner of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier, Hong Kong will be the sixth team at the 2022 Asia Cup. Teams are divided into groups two A and B, group A- India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong; group B- Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

India and Pakistan, who are both in the same group, will be facing each other in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022. Both teams will be playing their opening match against each other on August 28. India and Pakistan have faced each other on nine occasions in the T20I matches and India has emerged victorious in seven of them, while Pakistan won on two occasions. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament.

India vs Pakistan Prediction

Courtesy: Google

Google has predicted the winner for the India vs Pakistan match in the 2022 Asia Cup based on its win probability. No surprise, Google has set India as the favourites to win the clash. It has given a 68% win probability for India. As per Google win probability, Pakistan has a 32% chance of winning the game.

As the arch-rivals face each other once again, the defending champions will aim to avenge their previous loss against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and try to win their third consecutive Asia Cup title and eighth overall.

