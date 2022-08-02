West Indies defeated India in the second T20 to level the five match series 1-1 and announce their comeback in style. Obed McCoy grabbed sick wickets to bundle out India's famous batting unit under twenty overs for 138. While the chase could have been fairly comfortable for the hosts, they did enthuse some tense moments but ultimately won. Earlier the second game was delayed significantly due to late arrival of team's luggage and kits and this has caused the third match to be pushed back by 1.5 hours by the West Indies, allowing both the teams to get significant rest. Rohit Sharma Reacts After Defeat to West Indies, Says 'We Are Trying Something and These Losses Can Happen'.

The pace duo of Obed McCoy and Jason Holder shared eight of the Indian wickets that fell between them to wreak havoc. The Indian players found themselves all at sea against the pace and swing of the home team's attack and will need to improve quickly. Brandon King scored a fifty in the last match and he will be looking to get the team off to a good start once again.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya contributed with both bat and bowl for India and apart from the duo, the others had an off day. Rohit Sharma in particular has been fairly inconsistent in the last few series and it is time the Indian skipper gets back his lost rhythm with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. The bowling has been good for the Men in Blue with majority of the pack looking a wicket taking threat. IND vs WI: Third T20I Match Between India and West Indies to Start at 9:30 PM IST.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be played at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday). The IND vs WI cricket match has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 09:00 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Doordarshan Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live. Fans can tune into DD Sports to watch India vs WI 3rd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs WI 3rd T20I match will be available live on DD Sports on cable and DTH platforms apart from DD FreeDish.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2022?

While DD Sports is the official telecast partner of India vs West Indies, FanCode will provide the live streaming online of the series. The IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2022 live streaming online will be available on FanCode's mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to access the live content. India will be hurting by the manner of their recent defeat against the West Indies and expect them to bounce back in style.

