After outplaying India in both the T20I encounters of the five-match series, West Indies will lock horns with the visitors on August 8, 2023, Tuesday for the third match at the same venue – Providence stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. So far, the hosts have done well to keep the visitors at bay and win both the game by narrow margins. The first T20I saw West Indies putting on 149 runs on board on account of sensible knocks from batters Rovman Powell (48 runs) and Nicholas Pooran (41 runs). Defending 150, the West Indies bowlers – Romario Shepherd (two wickets), Jason Holder (two wickets), and, Obed McCoy (two wickets) – did well to restrict India to 145/6. India’s innings saw debutant Tilak Varma top-scoring for the team with 39 runs. IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Guyana.

While in the second T20I India batted first but could not go on to post a challenging total despite a maiden fifty from Tilak Varma. Varma’s gritty knock helped his side to reach a modest total of 152. Defending 153, the Indian bowlers did well to pick up two early scalps in the first over itself, however, they were unsuccessful in their bid to stop West Indies batter, Nicholas Pooran, who slammed a crucial knock of 67 runs and continued his brilliant run of form from the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023.

A good bowling effort from Indian bowlers saw West Indies losing eight wickets at the score of 129. However, tail ending batters, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph held their nerves to take their team over the line as West Indies won the game by two wickets. For India, their pick of the bowlers were Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, who bagged three and two wickets respectively.

Georgetown Weather Report

Expected weather report at Providence Stadium for the third Ind vs WI T20 clash. (Source: Accuweather)

With the third T20I slated to take place tomorrow, it is high time that we talked about how the weather will be behaving during tomorrow. According to the weather experts, we can expect scattered showers along with thunderstorms throughout the entire. During the match, the temperature will be around a maximum of 32 degree Celsius with a precipitation percentage of 50. Although as the match progress the weather conditions are likely to get better. Meanwhile, the scattered showers along with the thunderstorms, are likely get less and the precipitation drops to 24 per cent. Rohit Sharma Shares Instagram Story to Laud Tilak Varma After Team India Youngster Dedicates Celebration to MI Captain’s Daughter Samaira.

Providence Stadium Pitch Report

As witnessed in the last T20I, the third game of the five-match series is also likely to be a low-scoring affair. This venue witnessed that the average first innings total in the T20s turned out to be 123 while the same for second innings is 92. The highest total at this venue is 194. The venue hosted 28 T20I games so far, out of which, the side batting first has emerged victorious 13 times while the team batting second emerge victorious 11 times.

