Last night Keiron Pollard led the team to a stunning 4 wicket against the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Keiron Pollard not only performed with the bat and slammed an unbeaten knock of 87 runs from 34 deliveries but also chipped in with a couple of wickets. Post the win, he issued a strong statement to his critics. But the most underlining words were, "Stop writing off this kind of people. We have been there, done that." The official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the video of Pollard's statement on social media. MI vs CSK Highlights VIVO IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings by Four Wickets.

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first. Faf du Plessis, Ambato Rayudu and Moeen Ali were the ones who chipped in with a half-century each. Chennai Super Kings posted 218 runs and it almost looked like an impossible feat for Mumbai Indians to get away with the match. But Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma gave a flying start to the team. However, with Suryakumar Yadav getting out on a single-digit score, it looked difficult for the team to win the game. But then Keiron Pollard was blazing guns for the side and he slammed an unbeaten knock of 87 runs and thus led the team to a win.

Now, let's have a look at the video posted by the official account of MI:

Suryakumar Yadav also posted a tweet hailing Pollard for his half-century. Mumbai Indians is still placed on number four and Chennai Super Kings leads the points table with 10 points.

