England's tour of Pakistan will see the opening match played on September 20, 2022 at Karachi International Stadium. The two teams have been relishing and sweating it out in nets of late in Karachi, as this is England's first-time visit to Pakistan in the last 17 years. The two teams were last seen playing against each other in 2021 when Pakistan toured England for three-match T20 series. All in all, the two teams have played a total of 21 T20I matches against each other. England's reputation in the shortest format among the two teams is way more praiseworthy as it has won 14 matches out of 21. Meanwhile, Pakistan could only manage to win 6 times. It occurred only once that no result was furnished among the 21 T20 matches that England and Pakistan played against each other. As the two sides are up for a new show in the upcoming series, here are the last five head-to-head records of two teams against each other in T20 internationals. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Head to Head Records, Key Battles and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs ENG Cricket Match in Karachi.

ENG vs PAK, 20 July 2021: England won by 3 wickets

In the third and final T20 of three-match series, Pakistan batting first put a total of 154 runs on the board. Except for Muhammad Rizwan who remained unbeaten on 76 off 57 balls, no other batter could carry on an impactful innings thanks to Adil Rashid's tremendous spell of 4/4 from England. As England came in to bat, openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler gave the hosts a good start with an opening stand of 67 runs. The two openers contributed 64 and 21 runs respectively to the total. After the fall of the first wicket, Dawid Malan who came at number three scored almost rub-a-ball 31 off 33 to aid his team inch closer to target. Muhammad Hafeez tried his bit and scalped 3 wickets however England managed to clinch the victory by 3 wickets at the end.

ENG vs PAK, 18 July 2021: England won by 45 runs

In the second T20 of the three-match series, Pakistan after winning the toss invited England to bat first. England scored a mammoth 200 runs before being gunned down all out in 19.5 overs. Jos Buttler's 59 along with a couple of cameos by Moeen Ali (36) and Liam Livingstone (38) remained the standout performances. Pakistan while chasing the huge total, started off decently with an opening partnership of 50 runs in 5.4 overs between Muhammad Rizwan and Captain Babar Azam. However, after the opening stand between Rizwan and Babar was broken it became difficult for the Pakistani middle order to cope up with the required run rate. Saqib Mahmood of England got three wickets meanwhile Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali were able to scalp two wickets each, restricting Pakistan to 155 runs in 20 overs.

ENG vs PAK, 16 July 2021: Pakistan win by 31 runs

In the opening match of Pakistan tour to England for the three-match T20 series, England won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Opportunist men in green made most of it by putting a monumental total of 232 runs in 20 overs on the board. The commendable opening stand of 150 runs between Muhammad Rizwan (63) and Babar Azam (85) got Pakistan to a flying start. The runs kept coming on the board courtesy to small cameos by Fakhar Zaman (26) and Muhammad Hafeez (24) after the openers were dismissed. As England came into bat, the top order failed to give their side an ideal start as the hosts were 4-82. Later, Liam Livingstone's 103 off just 43 balls got England to a stable position though wickets from the other end kept on falling and eventually with Livingstone's dismissal, England lost the hope to make it to target. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan scalped three wickets each along with other bowlers dismissing the whole English side on 201 runs.

ENG vs PAK, 01 Sep 2020: Pakistan won by 5 runs

In the third T20 of three-match series, England won the toss and elected to field first. Muhammad Hafeez's 86 and Haider Ali's 54 drew Pakistan to a decent total of 190 runs in 20 overs. England while chasing lost early wickets in the form of Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton as the hosts were reeling on 69 for 4. Moeen Ali who top-scored with 61 off 33 kept pushing the scoreboard nearer to the target but due to no special support from another side, the left-hand batter couldn't help his team reach the total as England lost by a thin margin of 5 runs.

ENG vs PAK, 30 August 2020: England won by 5 wickets

In the second T20 of the three-match series, England after winning the toss elected to field first. Pakistan managed a good total of 195 runs with major contributions from Babar Azam (56), Fakhar Zaman (36) and Muhammad Hafeez (69) at the top. As England came to chase the total, quite comfortably managed to seal the match in 19.1 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Captain Eoin Morgan top scored 66 off 33 right at the top along with Dawid Malan who remained unbeaten on 54 off 36 balls. Jonny Bairstow's 44 off 24 was another impactful performance that aided England to an easy win.

