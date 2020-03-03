Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of QUE vs LAH on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will face each other in match 16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 3, 2020 (Tuesday). The two teams are having contrasting seasons so far and are in the opposite ends of the points table. Gladiators occupy the second place while Qalandars are struggling at the foot of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are enjoying a brilliant campaign until now and will look to continue their fine form in this game as well. The duo of Shane Watson and Jason Roy have been excellent this season and the Gladiators have banked on the start given to them by the openers. They defeated league leaders Multan Sultans by 30 runs in their previous match with Watson scoring 80 runs off 41 deliveries. Qalandar’s, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in their previous game as they were defeated by 16 runs. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

When to Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2020 will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 3, 2020 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars match in PSL 2020 will be telecasted on DSport as it holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch the match 16 of PSL 2020.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2020 Match?

Fans can catch the live action Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars on cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Quetta Gladiators have a chance to go level on points with Multan Sultans at the top of team standings with a win. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars will be hopeful that big guns such as Chris Lynn and Fakhar Zaman could get them over the line and register their first victory of the campaign.