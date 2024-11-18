In an interesting update, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi as their fast-bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Salvi played an instrument role in Mumbai's title-winning run in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and Irani Trophy 2024-25. Virat Kohli to Captain RCB in IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Director of Cricket Mo Bobat Has This to Say.

As reported by the Times of India, Salvi will join up with RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 after the completion of India's domestic season in March 2025. Salvi's current contract as Mumbai head coach ends in March, having roped in by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) before the start of the domestic season 2023-24.

Under Salvi, Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title beating Vidarbha by 102 runs in the 2023-24 season final, which was the state's first after eight years. Mumbai, then went on to clinch the Irani Trophy 2024-25 trophy beating the Rest Of India, and thus achieved a rare double triumph. Salvi comes in with vast experience and is known for being quite popular amongst the cricketers. 14 Jammu and Kashmir Cricketers Feature in IPL 2025 Mega Auction Player List; Umran Malik Listed 180th, Has Base Price of INR 75 Lakh.

Meanwhile, in the current Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, Mumbai are placed third in Elite Group A with 22 points from five matches and are behind leaders Baroda and second-placed Jammu and Kashmir.

RCB managed to reach IPL 2024 playoffs and have retained only three players ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, making things for the management quite strenuous.

