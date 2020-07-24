Swashbuckling Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been very active on social media amid the Coronavirus break and is frequently sharing intriguing photos and videos. Recently, the left-handed batsman took to Instagram again and shared a funny picture with his son Zoravar. In the pic, Dhawan and his little kid can be seen sporting an interesting ‘nose pin’ while his wife Ayesha is ‘interrupting’ the picture. Well, one thing is sure that the Delhi Capitals opener is enjoying a gala time at home as his antis with Zoravar have been constantly giving major father-son goals to the fan. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Video of ‘Superhero’ Zoravar Making Chapati Like a Boss.

“Loving our new nose rings Thanks Aesha for interrupting our photo session #PunkRockers,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans went ROFL after coming across the picture. Have a look. Shikhar Dhawan Gets ‘Fresh Look’ From ‘Headmaster’ Zoravar (View Pic).

On earlier occasions, Dhawan and Zoravar were seen dancing, playing cricket and doing many other interesting activities at home. Hence, the left-handed batsman looks in a great frame of mind and one could expect him to be at his prime once the game resumes.

Meanwhile, cricket fans are ecstatic as the official dates of Indian Premier League (IPL) are out. Brijesh Patel, IPL governing council chairman, announced that the tournament will get underway on September 19 while the finals will be played on November 8. However, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the tournament will be played in UAE.

However, fans might see Dhawan and other Indian players even before IPL as some stakeholders in BCCI want India to play a T20I series against South Africa ahead of the marquee tournament.

