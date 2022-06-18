The third one-day international (ODI) between Sri Lanka (SL) and Australia (AUS) of the ongoing five-match series will be played on 19 June 2022 (Sunday) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match will kick-start at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri-Lanka vs Australia third ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Shane Watson Birthday: Fans Wish Watto, Former Australian All-Rounder, As he Turns 41

In the second ODI, Sri Lanka beat Australia in a low-scoring thriller by 26 runs to level the series 1-1. Australia, after winning the toss elected to field first to restrict the hosts on 220/9 in a rain-hit match. Later, Sri Lankan bowlers while defending the total, went all guns blazing to topple the whole Aussie side for just 189 runs. Chamika Karunaratne’s 3/47 which included two important wickets of power hitters Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell directed the team to a blazing win along with Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage taking two wickets each.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Kusal Mendis (SL) can be taken as our wicket-keeper

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), David Warner (AUS),and Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) and Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be our all-rounders

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Pat Cummins (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL) and Chamika Karunaratne (SL) could form the bowling attack.

SL vs AUS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kusal Mendis (SL), Steve Smith (AUS), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), David Warner (AUS), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Pat Cummins (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Chamika Karunaratne (SL).

Glenn Maxwell (AUS) could be named as the captain of your SL vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the vice-captain.

