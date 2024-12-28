South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Debutant Corbin Bosch’s late onslaught with the bat helped South Africa take a significant lead of 90 runs in the first innings. In response to Pakistan’s 211, South Africa posted 301 all thanks to Bosch’s unbeaten 81 while batting at nine. At one stage, South Africa were 191/7 and it looked like Pakistan would clean up the tail soon. The eighth wicket then fell on 213 and Pakistan were still hopeful of keeping the lead down to maybe under 20-30 runs. However, Bosch had other ideas as he kept the scoreboard ticking. He found able partners in Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, who chipped in with 13 and 12 respectively and took South Africa to the 300-run mark. Corbin Bosch Becomes First South Africa Player To Achieve a Double of Picking Four-For and Hit Half-Century on Debut, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

Pakistan’s second innings saw openers Saim Ayub and Shan Masood put up 49 for the first wicket. Rabada struck in the 11th over to remove Ayub. Masood and Babar Azam then tried to build a partnership but Pakistan lost two wickets in quick succession. Masood and Kamran Ghulam were the two wickets to fall before play was called off due to bad light. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st Test Day 3 takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, December 28. Day 3 of the SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 3?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 2 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 3?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 3. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 3 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free.

