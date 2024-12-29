South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel scored brilliant half-centuries to hand Pakistan a respectable total in the second innings. But wickets kept falling around them and South Africa now has a win in sight improving already impressive record under Temba Bavuma. Rain spoiled the day 3 gameplay but when the players returned to the field it was a great contest between bat and ball again. Khurram Shahzad, Mohd. Abbas combined to pick up three wickets on day 3 which makes the game more interesting. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2024: Khurram Shahzad Rattles Hosts Early as Aiden Markram Fights for Control on Day 1.

Marco Jansen led the Proteas side with six wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in the Pakistan national cricket team's second innings. Other than Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, the rest of the side struggled to cross a 20-run mark on day three. But the Men in Green will be pleased with the swing they are getting from the pitch allowing them to pick up the top three batters' wickets. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma will open the day and need to play out opening spells to ensure victory. Check out the live score and updates of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 4 below.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohd. Abbas.