Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia, much like they did in the first Test, have gained control of proceedings in the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Galle. Batting first, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka pretty early on in the match with Nathan Lyon accounting for the right-hander for just 11. However, Dimuth Karunaratne, who was playing his 100th and final Test match, struck a 70-run partnership with Dinesh Chandimal (74) that raised hopes of Sri Lanka posting an impressive total on the board. But after Karunaratne's dismissal, wickets tumbled at regular intervals. Sri Lanka were saved from being bowled out for a cheap score by Kusal Mendis and Ramesh Mendis who put together 65 runs before Mitchell Starc struck twice in two balls late in the day to ensure Australia had the upper hand. SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025: Bowlers Help Australia Dominate Day 1 As Sri Lanka Crumble to 229/9 in Galle.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc shared two wickets each while Matthew Kuhnemann got two. Having left Sri Lanka tottering at 229/9, Australia will look forward to taking this final wicket as early as possible and then overhauling the Sri Lankan target on Day 2. However, Sri Lanka's hopes of getting a total close to 250, which would be a bit more competitive, lies on Kusal Mendis, who finished SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 unbeaten on 59 and he will look to take the attack to Australia early on and hope to score as many runs as quickly as he can before the innings is ended.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and it started on Thursday, February 6. Day 2 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Travis Head Pulls Out Another Unique Celebration After Dismissing Kamindu Mendis During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the SL vs AUS 2025 Test series in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd Test 2025 Day 2?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, both platforms will provide SL vs AUS live streaming online with subscriptions.

