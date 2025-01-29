Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In their first series on home soil in 2025, Sri Lanka will face a formidable Australia in what promises to be a blockbuster two-Test series, which commences on January 29. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Galle Stadium, and start at 10:00 AM (Indian Standard Time). Australia will hope to win their first Test series in Sri Lanka after having tasted defeat in the last 14 years and take home the coveted Warne-Murali Trophy. Steve Smith, Dhananjaya de Silva Receive Grand Traditional Welcome During Photoshoot With Warne-Muralitharan Trophy Ahead of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Sri Lanka will face an uphill task of taking on an in-form Australia, who are coming hot on the heels of beating India in a five-Test BGT 2024-25 series, 3-1, and with no worries about qualifying for WTC Final 2025. Australia will be led by Steve Smith, who is taking over the reins from Pat Cummins, who is missing the tour due to paternity leave. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captained by Dhananjaya de Silva hopes to continue their recent good performances and start the year on a winning note.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.