As soon as the players come out, the sun also decides to make way past the clouds. For Australia, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja have opened the innings as expected, with the former showcasing his brutal self in the first over itself slamming three boundaries off Asitha Fernando.
Here are the playing XIs for both sides.Australia (XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy Sri Lanka (XI): Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
TOSS! Australia have won the toss, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith has elected to bat first, despite the weather being a bit gloomy, which might support pacers first-up.
For Australia, Josh Inglis has been handed over with his debut Baggy Green, and the wicketkeeper will be playing in the whites for the first time, having tasted success in white-ball cricket.
Hello, and welcome to LatestLY's coverage of the first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test 2025, which will be played as part of the Warne-Murali Trophy. The two-Test series will feature a mouth-watering contest, with Sri Lanka looking to continue their spotless record against Australia in the last 14 years, while the visitors will look to take home the coveted trophy and break the winless streak.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In their first series on home soil in 2025, Sri Lanka will face a formidable Australia in what promises to be a blockbuster two-Test series, which commences on January 29. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will be played at the iconic Galle Stadium, and start at 10:00 AM (Indian Standard Time). Australia will hope to win their first Test series in Sri Lanka after having tasted defeat in the last 14 years and take home the coveted Warne-Murali Trophy.
Sri Lanka will face an uphill task of taking on an in-form Australia, who are coming hot on the heels of beating India in a five-Test BGT 2024-25 series, 3-1, and with no worries about qualifying for WTC Final 2025. Australia will be led by Steve Smith, who is taking over the reins from Pat Cummins, who is missing the tour due to paternity leave. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captained by Dhananjaya de Silva hopes to continue their recent good performances and start the year on a winning note.
Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.
Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.