India and England took on each other in the second T20I match last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India won the game by seven wickets and made a strong comeback into the five-game series where the visiting team had won the first game. India was criticised heavily for their dismal performance in the first T20I. Now that India made a strong comeback, Wasim Jaffer who is by now known for his hilarious memes on social media has trolled Eoin Morgan’s team with a hilarious meme featuring Paresh Rawal. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan Praised on Twitter as India Defeat England by Seven Wickets in Second T20I to Level Series 1–1 (See Reactions).

In the meme, we see a scene from his famous film ‘Hera Pheri’ where says, “Sunday ko aa” As a caption of the snap, he also wrote, “Virat to Morgan after 1st game.” In the tweet, he also used a ROFL emoji and used #INDvsENG. India and England are locking horns with each other in the five-match T20I series. The home team has already won the four-match Test series. For now, let’s have a look at the mem posted by Wasim Jaffer.

Virat to Morgan after 1st game 😅#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/0ITRTDHDaX — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 14, 2021

Talking about the second match, debutant Ishan Kishan scored a half-century and Indian skipper Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten knock of 73 runs. Both the batsmen were praised by netizens for their knocks as they chased a total of 164 runs. India won the game with 13 balls to spare.

