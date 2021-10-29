West Indies will take on Bangladesh in a Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, October 29. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is set to start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Bangladesh came into this tournament defeating teams like Australia and New Zealand but have not been able to string together consistent performances. In their last match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh lost the game by six wickets. Fans searching for WI vs BAN live streaming details can scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Australia Rises Up on Points Table After A Win Against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's batters Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim have the talent to ace these conditions. Meanwhile, the West Indies bowling attack has looked rather toothless and only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and the experienced Dwayne Bravo have been impressive in patches whereas the batters are yet to fire on all cylinders.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies vs Bangladesh clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 29, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels,Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch WI vs BAN match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch WI vs BAN match online.

