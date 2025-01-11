Chelsea’s third-round FA Cup tie sees them face Morecambe at the Stamford Bridge with the Blues looking to progress. The Blues have been poor in recent times with no wins in their last four games. It is in stark contrast to the winning run they had shown prior to it which had many considering them as a potential English Premier League candidate. Enzo Maresca knows ups and downs are part of the rebuild and the team will need to show patience. Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25: Ruben Amorim Aims For ‘Statement Win' Over Gunners to 'Improve Image'.

Marc Guiu will lead the attack as the lone striker with Christopher Nkunku as the playmaker in Chelsea’s 4-2-3-1 setup. Joao Felix and Noni Madueke with their pace and dribbling abilities take the wide positions. Samuel Rak-Sakyi gets an opportunity to shine in the midfield where he will partner Carney Chukwuemeka.

Luke Hendrie, Rhys Williams, Jamie Stott, and Adam Lewis will be part of the Morcambe backline that has their task cut out. The unit will need to switched on at all times considering they play one of the best clubs in the country. Jordan Slew is the target man upfront, and he will be supported by Yann Sango’o, Ben Tollitt, and Gwion Edwards. Check out Chelsea vs Morecambe match details and viewing options below.

When is Chelsea vs Morecambe, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

League leaders will start their FA Cup campaign against lower-ranked Accrington. As per the schedule, the Chelsea vs Morecambe match will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Stamford Bridge. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup 2024-25 third round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Morecambe FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Chelsea vs Morecambe match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Chelsea vs Morecambe live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Chelsea may not be in the best of forms, but they should be able to win this game with ease.

