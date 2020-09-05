England will begin their UEFA Nations League 2020-21 campaign against Iceland at the Laugardalsvollur stadium in Iceland on Saturday (September 5). England vs Iceland clash will be a League A group C match and will be the first match for both teams. Both teams are missing a number of key players for the encounter with most players busy with their respective clubs’ pre-season camps. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy teams searching for all tips and suggestions to pick the best team for ICE vs ENG match should scroll down for all information. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

Iceland are without Gylfi Sigurdsson, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Alfred Finnbogason and Ragnar Sigurdsson all of whom are unavailable for this match. England have also left out a number of their regular first-team players with centre-back Harry Maguire the one in the spotlight. The Three Lions are also expected to hand debut to some players with Dean Henderson, Conor Coady, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Greenwood all in-line for their international debut. How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of International Football Tournament in IST.

England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – England custodian Nick Pope (ENG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG), Kyle Walker (ENG) and Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson (ICE) will be the three defenders in the team.

England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Birkir Bjarnason (ICE), Emil Hallfredsson (ICE), Jadon Sancho (ENG), Arnór Sigurdsson (ICE) and Mason Mount (ENG) will be the five midfielders.

England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Harry Kane (ENG) and Raheem Sterling (ENG) will form the two-man attacking line.

England vs Iceland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nick Pope (ENG), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG), Kyle Walker (ENG) and Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson (ICE), Birkir Bjarnason (ICE), Emil Hallfredsson (ICE), Jadon Sancho (ENG), Arnór Sigurdsson (ICE) and Mason Mount (ENG), Harry Kane (ENG) and Raheem Sterling (ENG).

England captain Harry Kane should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team while Jadon Sancho (ENG) can be made the second choice captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).