Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are all set to take on each other at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming online details for the game in India. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. So Real Madrid starts off as the clear favourites for the game as they are placed better on the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The team is placed on number three of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. Zinedine Zidane's team has won seven games and lost three of them. The remaining matches ended with a draw. Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020–21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Athletic Bilbao is on number 13 of the La Liga 2020-21 points table as they have 14 points in their kitty. Athletic Bilbao club has 14 points in their kitty. The team has so far won four matches and lost a couple of them. The remaining matches have ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and is scheduled to start at 2:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

