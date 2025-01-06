The Supercoppa Italiana final sees the clash of the Milan giants Inter Milan and AC Milan and it should be a fascinating battle. The Derby has always produced some high-octane games with both these clubs not giving an inch to their rivals and this one could be no different. Inter Milan are third in the league and with five wins in their last five league games, firmly putting them in the title race alongside leaders Napoli and Atalanta. They have won the last three Super Cups and will be full of confidence ahead of this tie. Opponents AC Milan are eighth in the standings but when it comes to cup competitions, they can be a tough nut to crack. Inter Milan Extends Dominance Over Atalanta With 2–0 Win in Italian Super Cup 2025 Semifinals in Saudi Arabia.

Marcus Thuram is the top scorer in the Serie A but he is unlikely to feature for Inter Milan due to a thigh injury. Mehdi Taremi will replace the Frenchman in the playing eleven, partnering skipper Lautaro Martinez in the attack. Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi are injured and miss out this tie. Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be the two key midfielders, supporting the side going forward.

Rafael Leao has been given the green light to play some part of the contest and he could be an impact substitute. Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham will be the two forwards in the final third and their link-up play will be critical. Ismael Bennacer with his slick passing game will slot in midfield and should dictate the tempo of the game. Check out the Inter Milan vs AC Milan viewing options and live streaming details below.

When is Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan and AC Milan will clash in the Italian Super Cup 2024-25 final on Tuesday, January 7. The Inter Milan vs AC Milan will be held at the Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match has a scheduled start time at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Dani Olmo to AC Milan? Report Suggests Italian Side Offering Loan Deal After FC Barcelona Failed to Register Star Winger..

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, fans will not be able to watch Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner in India. There would be no live telecast viewing option of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 final match on TV in India. For Inter Milan vs AC Milan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 Football Match?

However, fans in India do have an online viewing option of watching Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 matches. GXR is the new official streaming partner of Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Inter Milan vs AC Milan Italian Supercoppa 2024-25 final match live streaming online for free on its website. Inter Milan has a slight edge in this contest and could come up with a 2-1 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).