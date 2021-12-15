Real Madrid's lead at the top of the La Liga 2021-22 points table was reduced after they were held to a goalless draw by Cadiz on Sunday. Sevilla are emerging as genuine title contenders after their win over defending champions Atletico Madrid. Barcelona have also closed the gap on the top four after a late win over Elche. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the La Liga 2021-22 Points Table below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Draw: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of UCL Round of 16 Matches

Real Madrid agonisingly missed out on the trophy the last season by just two points with Atletico Madrid winning the title. Los Blancos had won the La Liga title in the 2019-20 season and it seems that this time, they would reclaim the crown once again.

La Liga 2021-22 Points Table

Pos Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 13 4 1 39 15 +24 43 2 Sevilla 17 11 4 2 28 12 +16 37 3 Real Betis 18 10 3 5 32 21 +11 33 4 Rayo Vallecano 18 9 3 6 26 18 +8 30 5 Atletico Madrid 17 8 5 4 28 20 +8 29 6 Real Sociedad 18 8 5 5 20 20 0 29 7 Barcelona 17 7 6 4 28 21 +7 17

Check out the full 20-team La Liga table from the official website.

La Liga Points Table abbreviations:

1. MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points. 9. Pos - Position.

Just like other top European leagues, every team competes in a total of 38 games and the winner is determined when a club ends on top of the table. If there is a draw in terms of points, the team with a better goal difference gets the title. Real Madrid are the record titleholders with 34 titles to their name while Barcelona have 26. Atletico Madrid are third with 11 championships.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2021 12:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).